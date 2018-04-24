Weekend Fix: 8 things to do around Bradenton (April 27-29, 2018)

Here comes the parade!
Get those lawn chairs in position, because the 2018 DeSoto Grand Parade is on the way to be bigger than ever with more than 150 entries. The parade starts on Ninth Avenue West at Manatee High School, goes north on 39th Street and then turns down Manatee Avenue East, ending in downtown Bradenton.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Free. desotohq.com.
Make your own Japanese-inspired pottery
The westernized version of Raku pottery creation entails glazing a piece of pottery, heating it to a molten temperature and then putting it in a trash can to smoke and set. The pieces emerge with unique, vibrant finishes. Take your own masterpiece home at the end of the night.
Details: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday. ArtCenter Manatee, 209 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. $48 includes all supplies, wine or beer and light snacks. 21 and up. 941-746-2862. artcentermanatee.org.
Rumba at Riverwalk
The Scott Blum Jazz Ensemble will create the sonic backdrop for this evening of music and relaxation at Bradenton Riverwalk with jazz, Cuban and rumba music. This is the last installment of Realize Bradenton's "Music in the Park" series for the season. Craft beer, beverages and snacks will be available for purchase. Blankets, chairs and scruffy jazz-lovers on leashes are welcome.
Details: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday. 606 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Free. 941-932-9440. realizebradenton.com/events.
Free spring health fair
Bradenton-area health and wellness businesses are teaming up to host this Spring into Wellness health fair. The event includes health and wellness screenings, free samples, exercise and diet tips, a work out session and tours of the Fit Crew Bradenton facilities. Get pumped, or whatever.
Details: Noon-3 p.m. Saturday. Fit Crew, 608 19th Ave. W., Bradenton. 941-749-0400. fitcrewbradenton.com.
Oyster tasting and a movie
Motorworks Brewing will host an oyster social featuring a screening of "The Oyster Divers of Long Island Sound," a documentary that aired at the New York City Food Film Festival in 2014. The "edu-tainment" event is meant to be fun and informative. Empire Oyster of St. Petersburg will provide an "omasake" (leave it to the chef) style pop-up bar with more than 10 varieties of rare and exotic oyster. So, shell out the cash if you clam!
Details: 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. $55–$75. 941-567-6218. motorworksbrewing.com.
Get in the (zen) zone
Come learn about and practice Tai Chi and Qigong in celebration of World Tai Chi and Qigong Day, an international event that promotes the peaceful, meditative practices. The event's motto is "One World... One Breath." Ten instructors will be on hand to dole out their knowledge in mini-classes.
Details: 9-11 a.m. Saturday. G.T. Bray Amphitheater, 2811 51st St. W., Bradenton. Free. 941-748-4501. mymanatee.org.
Blues and brunch
Stave off the Monday blues with a day of real blues and good food at Mattison's City Grille at Bradenton Riverwalk. Steve Arvey will perform.
Details: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. 101 Riverfront Blvd, Bradenton. Call 941-896-9660 for reservations.
Yanni
Greek composer Yanni will revisit his 1994 album "Live at the Acropolis" for this performance, and he is promising some big surprises. Sadly, his epic moustache is no longer with us, but no doubt the passion is still there.
Details: 7 p.m. Sunday. Van Wezel Performing Arts Center. 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $81-$116. 941-953-3368. vanwezel.org.
Green thumb festival
This humongous Arbor Day celebration is worth a trip over the Sunshine Skyway. See a butterfly tent, a flower show, talk to arborists, score free plant giveaways and shop thousands of plants and crafts for sale.
Details: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Walter Fuller Recreation Center, 7891 26th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Free. stpeteparksrec.org/greenthumb.
