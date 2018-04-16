Manatee teen to compete in 'Jeopardy!' semi-finals Tuesday night

Manatee County native Hannah Sage, 19, will compete to progress to the finals of the annual Jeopardy! College Championship Tournament in an episode airing Tuesday night.
Sage is a sophomore at University of Central Florida majoring in math, and is one of only 15 students nationwide to participate in the tournament.
Here are Sage's stats to date:
- 20 correct, 3 incorrect
- 38.60 percent in first on buzzer (22/57)
- 1/1 on Daily Doubles (Net Earned: $3,000)
- 0/1 in Final Jeopardy
So far Sage has accumulated $17,000 on 'Jeopardy!' The grand prize for the tournament is $100,000.
In an episode airing last Monday night, Sage played against Stanford University student Josie Bianchi and Rochester Institute of Technology's Sheldon Lewis II. The Final Jeopardy! answer on the episode was: "He took the Oath of Office twice 14 months apart." The question: "Who is Lyndon B. Johnson?"
In tomorrow night's episode, Sage will play against University of Oklahoma sophomore Thatcher Chonka and Dartmouth College senior Eric Thorpe.
The tournament runs through April 20. Catch it at 7:30 p.m. on WTSP Channel 10.
