In age of #MeToo, can there be forgiveness, second chances?

FILE - In this Friday, July 21, 2017 file photo, Dan Harmon poses for a portrait during Comic-Con International in San Diego. After comedy writer Megan Ganz called out her former boss, Harmon, on the sitcom “Community” for sexually harassing her, she got more than a simple “I’m sorry.” Harmon, in an episode of his podcast in January 2018, acknowledged specific things he did to her. Ganz called it “master class” in how to apologize. “He’s not rationalizing or justifying or making excuses. He doesn’t just vaguely acknowledge some general wrongdoing in the past. He gives a full account,” she wrote on Twitter. She publicly forgave him. Photo by Chris Pizzello