Ace's Live will go quiet after Monday night, but storied venue may have encore elsewhere

One of Bradenton's top music venues will shut its doors Monday night, the owner announced Saturday.

Ace's Live, located at 4343 Palma Sola Blvd., will close just shy of its 30th anniversary, said Renee Bennett, who has owned the business for the last 14 years. She said the decision to sell Ace's stems from her busy work schedule.

Bennett works as a full-time dental technician and said she just doesn't have enough spare time to dedicate to the popular venue. However, the Ace's name may live on elsewhere.

"It's time for me to make a full transition into digital dentistry, but we're hoping to relocate the Ace's Live branding," Bennett said.

The real estate has been sold, Bennett confirmed on Saturday, and the last day to party with the crew will be Monday night with a Mark Skey and Frenz Jam. She said she expects the final get-down to be a "big blowout."

There will also be a farewell party held during Sunday's all-day jam, which will be hosted by Stretch Acoustic and the Gumbo Boogie Band.

"We want everyone to come out and say goodbye to the barn and say hello to new opportunities," said Bennett, who described Ace's as "a place for everyone."

Whatever is coming to Ace's old location won't be anything familiar. The unnamed company that purchased the lot "will not do business as a bar, restaurant or anything associated with the hospitality industry," according to a press release.

Bennett had hoped the new location would be ready before closing, but the negotiations have not been completed and the land sale is expected to finalize by month's end. She said she expects an official announcement with positive news in the coming weeks.

When Ace's finally re-opens, the fun will pick up right where it left off, she said.

"(Ace's) will continue to be the leader in live music with a full liquor bar and kitchen, hosting the very best national bands on a regular basis, along with great local talent," the press release said.