Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director, dies at 86

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2007, file photo, Czech-born filmmaker Milos Forman, Jury President of the seventh Marrakesh Film Festival, poses during a photo call on the second day of the Marrakesh 7th International Film Festival in Marrakesh. Forman, whose American movies "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and "Amadeus" won a deluge of Academy Awards, including best director Oscars, died Saturday, April 14, 2018. Abdeljalil Bounhar, File AP Photo