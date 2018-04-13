'Claws,' set in Manatee County, announces season 2 premiere date

Television network TNT announced that the second season of "Claws" will debut at 9 p.m. June 10.
The drama follows the- ahem- eventful lives of a group of women who work at a Palmetto nail salon. The salon becomes a front, laundering money for a sketchy pain clinic called Suncoast Rejuvenation. Last season saw the manicurists cut ties with a Southern crime syndicate only to fall in with the Russian mob. Either way, they have doubled down on their commitment to a life of crime.
After all, they are good at it.
The cast of "Claws" is super-group of actors from other hit shows. Niecy Nash ("Getting On," "The Soul Man"), Carrie Preston ("True Blood"), Judy Reyes ("Scrubs"), and Karrueche Tran ("The Nice Guys") are among the show's stars.
"Claws" takes place in a fictitious nail salon in Palmetto, but the Manatee County backdrop is not very obvious from the way the show is filmed. Tune in and see for yourself if you recognize Manatee County.
Comments