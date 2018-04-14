The Latest: GOP congressmen want Comey's memos on Trump

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Going bananas with Bolingo: Trainer has fun with gorilla at Busch Gardens Pause Walter the wounded panther back on his feet at ZooTampa Film producers talk about 'The Corporation' Faith Hill apologizes to fans after Tim McGraw collapses on stage How to have a dino-mite time in your T. rex costume Arcadia Rodeo marks 90th year as "Granddaddy of Em All." NBA legend Kobe Bryant: Winning Oscar feels better than any basketball championship Frances McDormand: We are not going back...I think the inclusion rider will have something to do with that Team behind Best Animated Feature winner 'Coco' celebrate win at Governors Ball Drake films music video at Miami Senior High School Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

James Comey was fired as the FBI's director in May prompting the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller to investigate Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election. As Mueller's investigation into whether Donald Trump’s campaign or associates colluded with Moscow moved into a more serious phase, the White House's press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has made several statements about Comey from the podium. Here are some of her remarks from September 2017. Meta Viers McClatchy

James Comey was fired as the FBI's director in May prompting the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller to investigate Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election. As Mueller's investigation into whether Donald Trump’s campaign or associates colluded with Moscow moved into a more serious phase, the White House's press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has made several statements about Comey from the podium. Here are some of her remarks from September 2017. Meta Viers McClatchy