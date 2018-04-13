Arnold Schwarzenegger: 'I'm good' but 'not great yet'

FILE - In this March 21, 2018 file photo, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks at the first New Way California Summit, a political committee eager to reshape the state GOP, at the Hollenbeck Youth Center in Los Angeles. Schwarzenegger says he’s good, but not great following heart surgery. The 70-year-old "Terminator" actor and former California governor on Thursday, April 12, released a short video on Twitter updating his condition and thanking people for the support. Schwarzenegger says he’s feeling better, but he’s “not great yet.” He was seated at a chessboard, which he says he uses to freshen his mind and memory. Damian Dovarganes AP Photo