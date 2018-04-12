Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Matt Slocum AP Photo
Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Matt Slocum AP Photo

Entertainment

Accusers confront Bill Cosby, and they aren't holding back

By MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press

April 12, 2018 12:42 AM

NORRISTOWN, Pa.

Women who say comedian Bill Cosby knocked them out with intoxicants and sexually assaulted them decades ago are finally getting a chance to confront him — and they aren't holding back.

Janice Baker-Kinney will return to the witness stand on Thursday after punctuating her first two hours of testimony at Cosby's sexual assault retrial in suburban Philadelphia with a firm declaration: "I was raped."

One woman testifying on Wednesday pointedly called Cosby a "serial rapist," while another choked back tears as she asked him, "You remember, don't you, Mr. Cosby?"

The charged rhetoric has irritated Cosby's lawyers, who have lost two bids for a mistrial.

Prosecutors are building a case that the man once revered as "America's Dad" was one of Hollywood's biggest predators long before he met the chief accuser in his retrial.

  Comments  