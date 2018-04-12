Accusers confront Bill Cosby, and they aren't holding back

Women who say comedian Bill Cosby knocked them out with intoxicants and sexually assaulted them decades ago are finally getting a chance to confront him — and they aren't holding back.
Janice Baker-Kinney will return to the witness stand on Thursday after punctuating her first two hours of testimony at Cosby's sexual assault retrial in suburban Philadelphia with a firm declaration: "I was raped."
One woman testifying on Wednesday pointedly called Cosby a "serial rapist," while another choked back tears as she asked him, "You remember, don't you, Mr. Cosby?"
The charged rhetoric has irritated Cosby's lawyers, who have lost two bids for a mistrial.
Prosecutors are building a case that the man once revered as "America's Dad" was one of Hollywood's biggest predators long before he met the chief accuser in his retrial.
