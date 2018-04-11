Women’s issues take center stage with FST’s world premiere production ‘Honor Killing’

Part of the Sarasota Festival of New Plays, Sarah Bierstock’s “Honor Killing” is a crackling drama following New York Times reporter Allisyn Davis’s efforts to unearth the details about the honor killing of a young Pakistani woman. A journalistic adventure, “Honor Killing” is on FST’s Gompertz Theatre stage — FST’s largest venue — through May 25.
The fast-paced, provocative play focuses on Allisyn, who is denied admittance into Pakistan, causing an old flame and colleague, Ben, to travel to Pakistan in her stead, while keeping her in the loop and name in the byline. As the story begins to crystallize in front of her, Allisyn is forced to confront her own demons and judgments, inspiring questions about forgiveness, self-worth and justice.
Bierstock’s “Honor Killing” challenges audiences to reflect upon the origins of their belief systems, and the role women play in American society. At a time when women (and men) are sharing their own experiences of sexual assault and harassment at alarming rates, “Honor Killing” is particularly timely.
“This is an incredible time for the empowerment of women globally. We are re-determining what (is) acceptable behavior toward women ... There are still fundamental acts of violence and misogyny plaguing our country and world that seem anachronistic, but are unfortunately not,” said Bierstock.
Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins adds, “It is a fascinating time to present this play because of the #MeToo movement, which is changing everyone’s perception of the role women play in our society.”
Details: “Honor Killing,” various times April 6-May 25, Gompertz Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St., Sarasota; $25 and up, 941 366-9000, www.floridastudiotheatre.org
Comments