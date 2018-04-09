Prince Harry, Meghan seek charity donations, not gifts

Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle attend the UK team trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath in Bath, England, Friday, April 6, 2018. The Invictus Games is the only international sport event for wounded, injured and sick

WIS) servicemen and women, both serving and veteran. The Invictus Games Sydney 2018 will take place from 20-27th October and will see over 500 competitors from 18 nations compete in 11 adaptive sports.