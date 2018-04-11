Best Bets: DeSoto Bottle Boat Regatta, Sarasota Film Festival, Rita Rudner and more

Indie movie magic continues in Sarasota
Get a dose of new and adventurous filmmaking at the 20th annual Sarasota Film Festival. Genres of all stripes are represented, from drama and horror to sports bios and science-minded flicks. Check out the full film guide to find the right fit.
Details: Sarasota Film Festival continues through April 22 at venues throughout Sarasota. 941-364-9514, sarasotafilmfestival.com.
Battle of the (BIG) bands
Feelin' jazzy? Pack a lunch, bring a blanket and come spread out and listen to big bands cover some easy jazz, from Wynton Marsalis to Harry Connick Jr. Bands from State College of Florida, Bayshore, Braden River and Lakewood Ranch High Schools will sound off against each other in three-song sets. The event is free.
Details: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Performance Pavilion at SCF Bradenton, 5840 26th St. W, Bradenton. 941-752-5590, http://scf.edu/Music.
Pastel and chalk drawing (with wine)
Release your inner child and adult all at the same time with this wine-and-beer-infused art class. Part of ArtCenter Manatee's "Nights Out" series, participants will create still lifes of enlarged everyday objects.. $38 per artist includes wine or beer and light snacks.
Details: 7-9p.m. Friday. ArtCenter Manatee, 209 Ninth St W, Bradenton. 941-746-2862, artcentermanatee.org/nights-out.
Off to the market
Time is running out to visit the Farmers Market on Old Main Street in Bradenton before the season wraps up at the end of May. Get your fill of local fruits, veggies, goods and crafts while you still can. This weekend's market will feature a children's book fair with live readings and book signings.
Details: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on Old Main Street in downtown Bradenton. 941-621-6471, realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.
Two nights of laughter with Rita Rudner
Multi-talented comedian Rita Rudner has the longest-running solo comedy show in Vegas, baby. Rudner will make four appearances at McCurdy's Comedy Theatre and Humor Institute this weekend; don't miss out.
Details: Performances are at 6:30 and 8:50 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. McCurdy's Comedy Theatre and Humor Institute, 923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota; $44. 941-925-3869, mccurdyscomedy.com.
De Soto on deck
De Soto National Memorial will recreate the landing of Spanish conquistador Hernando de Soto in full regalia on Saturday. Come witness the landing that brought Florida feral hogs and smallpox.
Details: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with landing reenactments at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday. 8300 De Soto Memorial Hwy. Bradenton. 941-792-0458, nps.gov/deso.
Food truck fiesta on Anna Maria Island
Beach 'n Food Truck and Music Festival returns again this year for a family-friendly day at the seashore featuring food trucks, a car show, live music, vendor booths and a kid's zone with games and bounce houses. Don't forget the sunscreen.
Details: 10 a.m. -8 p.m. Saturday, Coquina Beach, Anna Maria Island. Parking available on Coquina Beach, or park at Bradenton Beach or Manatee Public Beach and ride the free trolley to the event.
Will they float?
Come witness the DeSoto Heritage Festival's annual Plastic Bottle Boat Regatta. Creativity and hilarity are sure to ensue as teams of all ages try to navigate to the finish line in homemade boats. Awards will be given for fastest boat, best dressed crew and more.
Details: 10 a.m. Saturday. at the southwest end of Palma Sola Causeway in Bradenton; free. www.desotohq.com.
Get your green thumb on
The University of Florida/Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension of Manatee County will hold two informative classes on Saturday. Florida-Friendly Landscaping for Pollinators is free, and will focus on bee and butterfly-approved plants and practices. The A-Bee-C's of Honey is $5 to attend, and will take a look at honey from every angle, including a honey tasting. Buzzzzzz.
Details: Florida-Friendly Landscaping for Pollinators is 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Saturday. The A-Bee-C's of Honey will follow from noon to 2 p.m. 1303 17th St. W., Palmetto. 941-722-4524, http://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/manatee.
Twist and Shout
Beatles wannabees Let It Be come pretty close to the real thing, especially if you don't wear your glasses. Hear all the hits, recreated to perfection.
Details: 8 p.m. Tuesday.,Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; $46 -$76. 941-953-3368, www.vanwezel.org.
Comments