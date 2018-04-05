Studio Ghibli co-founder, director Isao Takahata dies at 82

In this Feb. 12, 2015 photo, Japanese animated film director Isao Takahata speaks about his latest film "The Tale of The Princess Kaguya" with its poster during an interview at his office, Studio Ghibli, in suburban Tokyo. Takahata, co-founder of the prestigious Japanese animator Studio Ghibli that stuck to a hand-drawn "manga" look in the face of digital filmmaking, has died. He was 82. Takahata, who directed "Grave of the Fireflies," a tragic tale about wartime childhood, died Thursday, April 5, 2018, of lung cancer at a Tokyo hospital, according to a studio statement. Shizuo Kambayashi AP Photo