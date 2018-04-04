Author shares ups and down of her life in ‘2.5 Minute Ride’

In the Manatee Players’ production of “2.5 Minute Ride,” the author, Lisa Kron (played here by Kathi Faulkner), takes the audience on a ride, relaying the comedy and tragedy of her family and their lives as she clicks through family “slides” and tells the story attached to each.
The play switches back and forth between Kron’s journey to Auschwitz with her septuagenarian father, a Holocaust survivor; her Michigan family’s annual pilgrimage to a Sandusky, Ohio, amusement park; and her brother’s marriage to his Internet bride.
By moving seamlessly between these three diverse recountings, Kron creates a complex and at times startling meditation on how human beings make sense of tragedy, grief, and everyday life, according to Kron’s bio.
Kron has been writing and performing theater since coming to New York from Michigan in 1984, according to a press release. Her work has been widely produced in New York, regionally, and internationally. Her plays include the Tony-Award winning Broadway musical “Fun Home,” a musical written with composer Jeanine Tesori and based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel.
Details: “2.5 Minute Ride,” runs various times April 5-21, Bradenton Kiwanis Theater, Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton; $26. 941-748-5875, www.ManateePerformingArtsCenter.com.
