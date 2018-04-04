Author shares ups and down of her life in ‘2.5 Minute Ride’

In the Manatee Players’ production of “2.5 Minute Ride,” the author, Lisa Kron, takes the audience on a ride, relaying the comedy and tragedy of her family and their lives as she clicks through family “slides” and tells the story attached to each. The show runs various times April 5-21, Bradenton Kiwanis Theater, Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Avenue W, Bradenton; $26. 941-748-5875, www.ManateePerformingArtsCenter.com. Provided photo