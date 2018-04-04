Millenials in the workplace the focus of ‘Gloria’

Asolo Rep continues its season with Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ “Gloria,” a Pulitzer Prize-finalist and one of The New York Times’ Best Theater Picks of 2015. Directed by FSU/Asolo Conservatory Director and Asolo Rep Associate Artistic Director Greg Leaming, “Gloria” opens Friday and runs through April 29 in the Cook Theatre, in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.
The action centers around a group of disgruntled 20-something editorial assistants at a magazine in Manhattan, where the only subject matter the group can agree on is that they want more than the life they’re leading. But when the morning banter is forced to an arresting halt, it alters their perspectives and lives in a way they could have never imagined. Deeply pertinent and provocative, “Gloria” takes audiences on an unpredictable, unnerving journey to a simple and very human insight, according to a press release.
“Gloria” is an equally exciting and alarming new play from one of the most brilliant young writers working in the American theater,” said Asolo Rep Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards. “This will be a truly memorable theatrical event.”
A recipient of the MacArthur “Genius” Award, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins is one of the leading voices for the American stage, according to Edwards.
“Branden Jacobs-Jenkins has a knack of turning our expectations in the theater on their head, and leaving us with an experience that is unlike any other,” said director Greg Leaming. “Gloria” is a comedy of character, a satire, a tragedy, a drama and a sentimental comedy all rolled into one. What starts out being a brilliant portrait of millenials in the workplace eventually becomes a scathing portrait of how we live in the 21st century.”
A warning: “Gloria” contains gun shots and potentially disturbing, realistically depicted gun violence. Prop guns are used in the performance.
Details: “Gloria,” various times April 6-29, Asolo Rep at Cook Theatre, FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamimi Trail; $27 and up. Recommended for ages 17 and older. www.asolorep.org.
