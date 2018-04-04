Spring means art exhibits, garden tours in Bradenton, Sarasota

5th annual Manatee County School District art exhibit
ArtCenter Manatee, 209 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, is once again joining with the School District of Manatee County to showcase the work of more than 250 visual arts students in grades kindergarten through 12th. The exhibit runs through April 13.
The young artists’ work is professionally displayed in the three ArtCenter Manatee galleries. The center will also award scholarships for art classes to students whose work is judged to be among the best in each of four grade ranges: K-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12.
The opening reception, with Manatee County School District superintendent Dr. Diana Greene, is 5-7 p.m. today. Light, kid-appropriate snacks and beverages will be served. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.
Sarasota Film Festival party at Motorworks
The Sarasota Film Festival turns 20 this year. The festival and Realize Bradenton have teamed up to host a Bradenton Kickoff Party 6-8:30 p.m. Friday at Motoworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. The Sarasota Film Festival runs April 13-22, featuring appearances by Steve Guttenburg, Eric Stolz, Virginia Madsen and more. At the event you’ll get a sneak peak at the film festival’s films and cool parties. Kettle of Fish will play at 7 p.m. Best of all, the event is free. www.sarasotafilmfestival.com.
Village of the Arts Garden Tour
The Artists Guild of Manatee will host its annual spring Garden Tour in the Village of the Arts from 11a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Visitors can explore a variety of creative outdoor spaces tucked in the front, back and side yards of properties throughout the Village.
More 20 galleries, studios, businesses and residents have signed up to participate. A variety of Pop-Up Art Garden installations will add a fresh twist to this year’s tour. Some of the Pop-Up Art Gardens include a “Secret Garden of Quilts” at Bits & Pieces Quilt Fabric Shop, and a “Crystal Garden” at The Village Mystic. A “Flower Power” garden will be at 14th Avenue West Studios, where metal artist Gene Tenery is installing a new garden with native plantings designed to attract pollinators along with a new copper butterfly sculpture he designed. Master Gardeners from the Manatee County Cooperative Extension Services will also be on hand at several gardens to talk with visitors about native plants and other gardening topics.
The Garden Tour is free for all visitors. A comprehensive list of gardens, activities and VIP ticket information can be found on the Village of the Arts website at villageofthearts.com/events.
The Village of the Arts is Bradenton’s live/work art district between Ninth Avenue W and 17th Avenue West on the north/south boundaries, and Ninth Street West and 14th Street West on the east/west boundaries.
Bradenton in Bloom 2018 Garden Tour
In other garden tour news, you can spend Saturday viewing the five beautiful gardens featured in the Manatee River Garden Club’s “Bradenton in Bloom” Annual Garden Tour. Learn what grows well in our USDA Plant Hardiness Zone 9 of Florida and bring home ideas for your gardens. After taking a self-guided tour of the gardens, drive to their clubhouse for a lunch and vendors.
Purchase tour tickets in advance for $15 from Crowder’s Gifts & Gadgets (both Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch) and at www.manateerivergardenclub.org. On the day of the tour, tickets may be purchased for $20 at the garden club (3120 First Ave. W.). If you purchase your ticket in advance, on the tour day you may start at any house; see the list on our website. The lunch at the clubhouse for $10 features our well known strawberry soup and chicken salad.
Lido Beach Spring Fine Art Festival
It’s the perfect weekend for a road trip. Why not check out the art at the third annual Lido Beach Spring Fine Art Festival, which is 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 400 Benjamin Franklin Dr., Sarasota. This art event is hosted by the Humane Society of Sarasota County. Artisans from throughout Florida and across America journey to Lido Beach to transform the site into an extraordinary outdoor gallery of original handmade artwork, including painting, sculpture, jewelry, glass, ceramics, photography, fiber and wearable art to mixed-media, metalwork, woodworking and more. Admission is free.
