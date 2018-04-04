'Napoleon Dynamite' star Jon Heder headed to Sarasota Film Festival

Actor Jon Heder ("Napoleon Dynamite," "The Benchwarmers") will attend the 2018 Sarasota Film Festival, which takes place from April 13 to April 22. Heder will attend the screening of "When Jeff Tried to Save the World."

In the feature-length film by Kendall Goldberg, Heder plays the manager of an old-school bowling alley, struggling to keep the nostalgic institution afloat while keeping his life private from his intervening family. The film will screen at 9 p.m. April 16 at the Regal Hollywood 11 Cinemas, Auditorium 4.

“We are excited to have "When Jeff Tried to Save the World" make its feature-length World Premiere at the 2018 Sarasota Film Festival with the wonderful Jon Heder in attendance. Our festival continues to serve as a launching pad for filmmakers and their projects,” said Mark Famiglio, Chairman and President of the Sarasota Film Festival in a released statement. “We are also thrilled by the panels from this year’s focuses and hope these conversations will encourage audiences to further engage with the films and their topics.”

The Festival also announced the timings and locations of their panels. This year, Sarasota Film Festival will feature five focuses: Sports in Cinema; Environment, Science and Sustainability; Women’s Comedic Voices; Redefining Manhood; and Musings on Musicians. All the panels will take place at the Florida Studio Theatre with the following schedule:

WOMEN'S COMEDIC VOICES: 6 p.m. April 19, Bowne’s Lab





SPORTS IN CINEMA: 5 p.m. April 20, Bowne’s Lab





ENVIRONMENT, SCIENCE, and SUSTAINABILITY: 11 a.m. April 22, Bowne’s Lab





MUSINGS ON MUSICIANS: noon April 22, Keating Theatre





REDEFINING MANHOOD: 1 p.m. April 22, Bowne’s Lab





The festival will also be offering two community screenings this year. The first is a screening of "Through the Tunnel," about the integration of schools following Brown vs. The Topeka Board of Education, and how people adapted to the change. The film will screen at the Art Ovation Hotel Ballroom at 7 p.m. April 14 with a discussion to follow.

The second is the world premiere of "FACEing Mental Illness," a yearlong project in Sarasota,that aimed to reduce the bias against individuals with mental illness. The premiere is 6 p.m. at the Art Ovation Hotel. Following the screening there will be a discussion with project leader Carrie Seidman, along with participants of the project.

For tickets and a complete schedule, visit http://www.sarasotafilmfestival.com.