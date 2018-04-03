Agents arrest designer of Kansas water slide that killed boy

FILE - In this July 2014 file image from video, Verruckt water slide designers, John Schooley, left, and Texas-based Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts co-owner Jeffrey Henry, speak about the challenges of opening the 17-story tall attraction prior to it's operation in Kansas City, Kan. Schooley, one of the designers of the water park slide that decapitated a 10-year-old boy in 2016, was arrested late Monday, April 2, 2018, by federal authorities in Dallas. A Kansas grand jury last week indicted Schooley and Henry. Schooley will be held in Dallas pending his arraignment and extradition to Kansas on charges that include second-degree murder. The Kansas City Star via AP, File Monty Davis