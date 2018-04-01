EXCHANGE: Pekin YWCA literacy program helps inmates

In this March 14, 2018 photo, Pam Ritter points to photos of volunteers tutors and their students on a bulletin board in her office where she directs the Pekin YWCA Adult Literacy Program. Ritter is retiring after 12 years at the post. About 200 individuals are now getting their chance to learn more about history and improve their literacy skills along the way, through programs that volunteers with the Pekin YWCA offer at FCI Pekin, known informally as the Pekin federal prison, and at Tazewell County's jail. The Pekin Times via AP Michael Smothers