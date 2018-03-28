“Motown the Musical” runs through April 1 at the Van Wezel Peforming Arts Hall in Sarasota.
‘Motown the Musical’ now playing at Van Wezel

Herald staff report

March 28, 2018 05:16 PM

Tony-nominated and world-renowned Broadway show “Motown the Musical, ” the true American dream story of Motown founder, Berry Gordy, and his journey from featherweight boxer to heavyweight music mogul, launching the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson and many more, runs through April 1 at the Van Wezel Peforming Arts Hall.

Motown shattered barriers, shaped our lives and made us all move to the same beat. The show features classic songs such as “My Girl” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”

Details: 8 p.m. March 29-30, 2 and 8 p.m. March 31 and 1:30 and 7 p.m. April 1, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; $36-$86. 941-953-3368; vanwezel.org

