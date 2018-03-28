FST Improv throws tournament of fools

Florida Studio Theatre’s home Improv team goes head-to-head in a truly one-of-a-kind celebration of spontaneity, improvisation and April Fool’s Day.
On Saturday, some of the area’s top improvisers will compete in a series of scenes, songs, and games to win your laughter, your applause, and the coveted title of “Champion of Fools.”
Favorite FST improvisers will participate in a demanding “survival of the fittest” competition of games, songs and scenes. After each round, players earn points from the audience based on their performances. The person with the fewest points will be eliminated and have to sit and watch like everyone else.
“The show moves really fast,” said FST Improv director Will Luera. “There’s an elimination round almost every 15 minutes.”
Those left standing will keep improvising until the final round, when the audience will bestow one person with the ultimate title: “Champion of Fools.”
And don’t think you’re safe just because you’re not onstage — the performers will need all the April fools they can find.
“In 2010, we created the show as a special one-night-only event,” said Rebecca Hopkins, FST Improv’s creator. “With rave reviews from our audience and how fast it sold out, we wanted to bring it back. Audiences get to choose who wins the title, and we get to continue to bring laughter to Sarasota audiences.”
The FST Improv cast includes Christine Alexander, Tim Beasley, Jason Cannon, Andrew Deeb, Michael Fraser, Chris Friday, Patrick A. Jackson, Joey James, Darryl Knapp, Emily Levin, Will Luera, Joey Panek, Angel M. Parker, Adam Ratner, Kihresha Redmond, Natasha Samreny, Sergei Glushonkov, Michelle Neal, Philippe Novikov and Jim Prosser.
Details: 8:30 p.m. March 31 in Bowne’s Lab Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. Tickets are $15 per person and may be purchased from the FST Box Office in person, by phone at 941-366-9000, www.FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
