DeSoto Children’s Parade, Easter egg hunts, big trucks scheduled for this weekend

DeSoto Children’s Parade
The DeSoto Heritage Festival continues Friday with the DeSoto Children’s Parade, which begins at 10 a.m. at the Manatee County Fairgrounds in Palmetto.
The parade heads east from the fairgrounds on 15th Street West, turns south onto 10th Avenue West, and ends at Sutton Park, where the parade culminates in the Party in the Park that runs until 2 p.m.
This year’s theme is “Creatures Under the Sea” so entrants were encouraged to build the best floats and create the best costumes to reflect that.
This year the parade will feature awards for “Best Performance” as well as “Best Cheerleading Performance” and a non-float “School Spirit” cash award. Also for the 15th year, the Hernando de Soto Historical Society will be awarding $1,000 to the participating school who’s float entry best represents this year’s theme.
The parade’s just for kids, who come up with some really imaginative displays every year. The Party in the Park features entertainment and activities for the entire family.
For more information on the DeSoto Heritage Festival, go to desotohq.com.
Cotton Tail Special
The Florida Railroad Museum will be operating diesel-powered excursions to its Easter Egg patch Friday and Saturday. Upon arrival, many activities are planned, including an Easter egg hunt, craft making, hay wagon, sack races and more. Mr. Bunny will also greet all the children. The entire round-trip will last approximately 2 1/2 hours. The Party Caboose is also available for charter if you have a large group.
Trip times are 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $14.50-$32.50. http://www.frrm.org/Months/cottontail-special.html.
Easter Eve Party
Bradenton will celebrate Easter Eve with a Main Street Live street party from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday on Old Main Street (12th Street West). The event features local food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, and live music by country favorites Rye Road.
Easter events on Anna Maria
The Sandbar Restaurant and Pine Avenue Restoration are holding three free Easter events Saturday in Anna Maria – the Sandbar Restaurant Easter Egg Hunt, the Pine Avenue Easter Egg Roll and the AMI Easter Bonnet Contest.
This is the 32nd year for the Sandbar Restaurant’s annual Easter Egg Hunt, which will begin at 9 a.m. with refreshments served starting at 8:30 a.m. The hunt will take place on the beach in front of the Sandbar Wedding Pavilion next to the restaurant. Parking is available in the restaurant parking lot, in adjacent lots on Gulf Drive and City Hall. Folks are encouraged to ride the free island trolley to the event from home or from CrossPointe Fellowship Church. Children age 10 and younger are invited to participate in the hunt and all participants must bring their own basket to collect eggs.
After the Sandbar hunt, the Easter Bunny will lead everyone down Pine Avenue where the ninth annual Easter Egg Roll and Easter Bonnet Contest will take place. There will be plenty of fun for the whole family with face painting, games, coloring and egg rolling. Complimentary framed pictures with the Easter Bunny will be offered. Music will be provided by DJ Chuck Caudill. The Sandbar will provide food and refreshments at the roll and Hometown Desserts will provide sweet treats. The roll runs 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. with the bonnet contests judging at 10:30 a.m.
The prize for the first place adult bonnet is a two-night stay at a Anna Maria Guest House on Pine Avenue. There will also be prizes for second and third place. First prize for the best kid’s bonnet is a Sandbar lunch for the winner and three of their BFFs complete with hot fudge sundaes. There will also be prizes for second and third place. For more information, contact Tina Chiles at tchiles@chilesgroup.com.
Jungle Trails and Bunny Tails
Easter eggs and more Easter eggs – 45,000 of them – are awaiting the Easter Bunny’s friends at Sarasota Jungle Gardens’ annual “Jungle Trails and Bunny Tails” event. The Easter Bunny has been very busy filling the colorful Easter Eggs with candy for children to find in this one-of-a-kind Easter Egg Hunt on Friday.
This year’s event features continuous egg hunts from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Guests should bring their own baskets. There will be live interactions with bunny rabbits, a petting zoo, the famous Bird, Reptile and Wildlife Wonder Shows and many other fun, family friendly events. Face painting, pony rides and photos with the Easter Bunny will be available for purchase. As always, guests will be able to enjoy up-close interactions with animals and nature, including hand-feeding free roaming flamingos.
For the Jungle Trails and Bunny Tails event, Sarasota Jungle Gardens, 3701 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. During this one-day event, admission is free for children age 3 and younger, $6.50 for children 4-16; $17.99 for adults and $16.99 for senior adults before taxes. www.sarasotajunglegardens.com, 941-355-5305.
Big Truck Day EGGstravaganza
Big trucks and Easter eggs will roll into Nathan Benderson Park when Sarasota County hosts its annual event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The popular event gives children and adults a chance to check out the vehicles and trucks they see on the streets, honk the horns and meet and speak with the people who operate them. Dump trucks, fire trucks, payloaders, bucket trucks, buses and more will be there to explore.
Now in its 22nd year, the event also includes the EGGstravaganza, with egg hunts at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in separate areas for kids ages 4 and younger and for those 5 and older. Egg hunt participants must bring their own baskets.
Other activities include free kayaking (one-seater and two-seater), stand-up paddleboarding and pedal boat rentals. Participants must sign a waiver and wear a provided personal flotation device.
The activities are free and open to the public, and food will be available for purchase. General parking will be on the island.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit scgov.net/parks.
Jana Morreale: 941-745-7059, @janamorreale
