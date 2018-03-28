'Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller moved to halfway house

FILE - In this May 9, 2017, file photo, TV personality Abby Lee Miller arrives at court in downtown Pittsburgh, for the second day of her sentencing hearing. Miller has been transferred from prison to a halfway house as she prepares for her release from custody. She was originally scheduled for release June 21, 2018, but online records now list her release date as May 25. Miller was sentenced to a year and a day in prison for hiding $775,500 worth of income and bringing $120,000 in Australian currency to the U.S. without reporting it. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File Darrell Sapp