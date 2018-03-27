‘The Lion King’ headlines Van Wezel’s 2018-19 Broadway season

Theater-goers rejoice. Next year will be a big year for Broadway shows at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
“This will absolutely be the biggest and most spectacular season we’ve ever had here,” said Mary Bensel, Executive Director of the Van Wezel. “For the first time, the Van Wezel is presenting a multi-week engagement of Disney’s “The Lion King,” which will run for three weeks. It’s a spellbinding, masterful work – you simply won’t believe your eyes.”
To make it an even bigger Broadway season, we will be hosting a full week of “On Your Feet!,” the true story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan. In addition, the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra with Zubin Mehta on his final U.S. tour will peform at the Van Wezel.
Headlining the Broadway series with 24 performances is Disney’s “The Lion King,” winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, March 14-31. “The Lion King” brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway, as the entire Serengeti comes to life as never before, according to a press release.
The Van Wezel traditionally has only been able to big Broadway productions for limited-engagements. Some shows are blocked from coming to Sarasota because they come to the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa, which has a much larger theater and is in a larger market. The Van Wezel is also a venue for several Sarasota-based concert groups and dance troupes, so scheduling can be a challenge.
The 2018-19 Broadway series features another nine shows, starting with the 2015 Tony Award-winning Best Revival of a Musical, “The King & I” (Dec. 4-5), followed by “The Sound of Music” (Dec. 19-20), “On Your Feet!” (Dec. 26-30), “Something Rotten!” (Jan. 7-8), “Finding Neverland” (Feb. 19-20), and “Rent 20th Anniversary Tour” (April 9-10). Additionally, there will be three Broadway specials — “Neil Berg’s 110 Years of Broadway” (Jan. 30), “STOMP!” (Feb. 17) and the Tony Award-winning musical “Cinderella” (Feb. 28.)
Next season’s orchestra line-up features the annual “Salute to Vienna” New Year’s Concert (Jan. 2). On Feb. 7, the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra has it’s Sarasota premiere here under the baton of Maestro Zubin Mehta on his final U.S. tour. And get ready to hear some of your favorite Hollywood music in “Boston Pops on Tour – Lights, Camera Music … Six Decades of John Williams.” Led by conductor Keith Lockhart, you’ll be sure to recognize themes from “Star Wars,” “Harry Potter,” “E.T.,” and many others (Feb. 12).
Finally, the season brings fresh and inspiring dance shows to life, beginning with Pilobolus’s “Shadowland: The New Adventure” (Jan. 22). The Russian National Ballet presesnts “The Sleeping Beauty” (Feb. 27), followed by the world’s foremost all-male comic ballet company, Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo (April 4). Trockadero’s inspired blend of their loving knowledge of dance, their comic approach, and the astounding fact that men can, indeed, dance en pointe will surely captivate audiences.
Subscription packages are available for purchase at the box office, or by calling 941-953-3368. Single ticket sales begin in early September.
