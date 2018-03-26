Entertainment

Lawyer of singer charged on Guam hopeful for probation

The Associated Press

March 26, 2018 01:22 AM

HAGATNA, Guam

An attorney for singer Yvonne Marianne Elliman-Alexander and her husband says he is hopeful they will be sentenced to probation over drug possessions charges in Guam.

The defendants appeared at a hearing Monday after each pleaded guilty to a felony drug possession count filed in August.

Elliman-Alexander performed on the Grammy Award-winning Saturday Night Fever soundtrack in 1978.

The Pacific Daily News reports that airport officers found marijuana in Allen Bernard Alexander's belongings and crystal-like rocks and a glass pipe in Elliman-Alexander's belongings.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

They were arrested in Guam, where they were set to perform at a benefit concert.

Their attorney, Mike Phillips, said after the hearing that his clients have completed everything they were assigned.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Faith Hill apologizes to fans after Tim McGraw collapses on stage

View More Video