International Bluegrass Music Center to open in fall

Officials say the International Bluegrass Music Center is set to open this fall.
Chris Joslin, the center's executive director, told the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention and Visitors Bureau that a three-day celebration featuring live music will mark the event on Oct. 18-20.
The Messenger-Inquirer reports Joslin said the $15.3 million center will be open for tours during the event, which is expected to draw hundreds of visitors to Owensboro.
The bluegrass center is a joint venture of the city and the International Bluegrass Music Museum board. Plans for the new center include a larger space for the museum, a recording studio, a concert hall and outdoor festival seating.
