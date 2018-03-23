Entertainment

International Bluegrass Music Center to open in fall

The Associated Press

March 23, 2018 03:30 AM

OWENSBORO, Ky.

Officials say the International Bluegrass Music Center is set to open this fall.

Chris Joslin, the center's executive director, told the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention and Visitors Bureau that a three-day celebration featuring live music will mark the event on Oct. 18-20.

The Messenger-Inquirer reports Joslin said the $15.3 million center will be open for tours during the event, which is expected to draw hundreds of visitors to Owensboro.

The bluegrass center is a joint venture of the city and the International Bluegrass Music Museum board. Plans for the new center include a larger space for the museum, a recording studio, a concert hall and outdoor festival seating.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Faith Hill apologizes to fans after Tim McGraw collapses on stage

View More Video