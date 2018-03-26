Hyechka Club brought music to Tulsa before statehood

The Hyechka Club of Tulsa predates statehood and has contributed to the culture of Oklahoma for more than 100 years, yet it remains somewhat unknown in the community.
"Quite simply, we need to get the word out about Hyechka, what we do and how to get involved," said Barbra Kingsley, the club's vice president. "We need to get a new younger generation involved to make sure this continues to grow and help arts and culture prosper in Tulsa.
"And we want people to know what we do. We help fund music education in our city. We help students with scholarships. We continue to do the work that this club was founded on in 1904."
Hyechka (pronounced Hi-yeech-ka) is the Creek Native American word for music.
The Tulsa World reports that the Hyechka Club is one of those Tulsa clubs with a deep history in the city and a small but dedicated group of members.
With its monthly programs, scholarships for more than a dozen students and contributions to music programs at Tulsa Public Schools, Hyechka is an active participant in helping make Tulsa a better place to live.
Quite simply, it is a Tulsa treasure that is a major contributor to the culture of the city. It awards about $26,000 in scholarships to music students in the region, a program that may be under-utilized by student musicians.
In addition, it awards a $3,000 annual grant that is awarded for two school years to a deserving Tulsa Public Schools music program. Currently, the Edison High School jazz program is receiving the grant.
"We really want to contribute to music culture here locally, so our focus is on students and programs in this region," said Carleton James, treasurer of Hyechka.
"We really try to stay in this quadrant of the state, to make sure the students and programs we support are local. We would love to help everyone, but we have to stay somewhat focused on this region.
"This club was started as a way to support music in this city," he continued. "That remains, over a hundred years later, still a focus for us."
Throughout its long history, back to when fewer than 5,000 people lived in Tulsa, Hyechka has been one of the biggest proponents of arts in the city.
It currently has about 200 members.
It brought the first major music program, the New York Symphony Orchestra, to Tulsa in 1911. It was the primary fundraiser for the construction of what was known in 1914 as Convention Hall — now Brady Theater.
"Our roots go back very deep in this community," said Pope Kingsley, president of Hyechka. "We have been involved in music in this city for a very long time.
"It is something we're proud of, but we know we need to appeal to a whole new generation. We need more people to become involved. This is a wonderful club for Tulsa."
Hyechka is currently in the process of selecting scholarship recipients. The program is publicized through music educators and programs in northeastern Oklahoma.
Despite that effort, there often are few applicants.
"We really don't have that many applicants for what are wonderful scholarships," Barbra Kingsley said. "We do our best to get the word out, because this is one of our best programs."
Calling it "a wonderful program," she added that the scholarships can be used anywhere.
"So many of our former scholarship winners have gone on to professional musical careers," she said. "These are kids from right here in Tulsa and from around northeastern Oklahoma. They are exactly the kind of young students the club was formed to benefit."
Hyechka continues to meet every month and have music recitals.
At a recent meeting, one of the members played a piano recital at age 102.
"Music is for a lifetime, and this club is dedicated to continuing that education," said Barbra Kingsley.
Bringing music and culture to what was then Native American Territory was the intent of founding member and pioneering Tulsan Jane Heard Clinton.
"We're still doing that work," said James. "If funding for some arts programs goes away, we hope to be able to fill some of that void."
