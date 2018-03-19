Austin likely facing 'serial bomber,' police chief says

SHARE COPY LINK Austin police are investigating a blast that injured two people in a neighborhood on Sunday. They aren't saying if it was caused by a package bomb similar to the three that detonated earlier this month in the city. Meta Viers/McClatchy

Austin police are investigating a blast that injured two people in a neighborhood on Sunday. They aren't saying if it was caused by a package bomb similar to the three that detonated earlier this month in the city. Meta Viers/McClatchy