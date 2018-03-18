'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend

FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office five straight weekends. According to studio estimates Sunday, March 18, 2018, “Black Panther” grossed $27 million in ticket sales over the weekend, pushing its domestic haul to $605.4 million. Disney via AP, File Marvel Studios