Cellist Yo-Yo Ma to speak at MIT about the role of culture

FILE - In this March 2, 2018, file photo, Marjorie Keith, left, plays an impromptu duet of "God Bless America" with cellist Yo-Yo Ma at the Valencia Terrace in Corona, Calif. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology says Ma will visit the campus Monday, March 19, 2018, to deliver a talk titled "Yo-Yo Ma: Culture, Understanding and Survival" as part of a lecture series featuring figures in modern thought. The Press-Enterprise via AP, File Cindy Yamanaka