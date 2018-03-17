Actress Charlize Theron speaks at an event at the Global Education and Skills Forum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Theron said Saturday that the idea of arming teachers after recent U.S. school shootings or otherwise "adding more guns" to the situation is "so outrageous."
Actress Charlize Theron speaks at an event at the Global Education and Skills Forum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Theron said Saturday that the idea of arming teachers after recent U.S. school shootings or otherwise "adding more guns" to the situation is "so outrageous." Jon Gambrell AP Photo
Actress Charlize Theron speaks at an event at the Global Education and Skills Forum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Theron said Saturday that the idea of arming teachers after recent U.S. school shootings or otherwise "adding more guns" to the situation is "so outrageous." Jon Gambrell AP Photo

Entertainment

Theron calls idea of arming US teachers 'so outrageous'

The Associated Press

March 17, 2018 08:27 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Actress Charlize Theron says the idea of arming teachers after recent U.S. school shootings or "adding more guns" to the situation is "so outrageous."

The South African says: "I have a very personal experience with gun violence. I lost my father to gun violence."

She added: "I just don't understand when people try to make the conversation, the argument that the fix is more guns. It is so outrageous to me."

Theron spoke Saturday at the Global Education and Skills Forum being held in Dubai.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Theron says people should "listen to our kids" to solve the problem, speaking just after three students talked about the Feb. 14 Florida school shooting that killed 17 people.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Faith Hill apologizes to fans after Tim McGraw collapses on stage

View More Video