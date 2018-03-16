Guttenburg, Kennedy, Stoltz, Madsen to attend 20th annual Sarasota Film Festival

The Sarasota Film Festival turns 20 this year. Today organizers announced that Eric Stoltz’s coming-of-age comedy “Class Rank” as its Opening Night film and Rory Kennedy’s “Above And Beyond: Nasa’s Journey To Tomorrow” as its Closing Night film.
The festival, which runs April 13-22, will honor actor Steve Guttenberg and Academy Award-nominated actress Virginia Madsen with Career Achievement Awards during the closing weekend.
“We are very excited to bookend the festival with two unique and groundbreaking films from two brilliant and creative directors,” said Mark Famiglio, Chairman and President of the Sarasota Film Festival, in a press release. “It is also an honor to recognize the contributions of Steve Guttenberg and Virginia Madsen to the film industry, and celebrate their work from over the years.”
“Class Rank” will open the festival with a screening at 7:30 p.m. April 13 at the Sarasota Opera House. In this light-hearted, quirky comedy, two teenagers (Olivia Holt, Skyler Gisondo) prepare for life after high school, teaming up to achieve their goals and make their dreams a reality. Kristin Chenoweth and Bruce Dern co-star. Director Eric Stoltz (“Mask,” “Pulp Fiction,” television’s “Chicago Hope” and “Madam Secretary”) and producer Sandy Stern at the screening.
Never miss a local story.
Documentary filmmaker (and frequent Sarasota Film Festival guest) Rory Kennedy (“Last Days In Vietnam,” “Take Every Wave: The Life Of Laird Hamilton”) will be in attendance for the festival’s Closing Night film “Above And Beyond: Nasa’s Journey To Tomorrow,” an intimate look at NASA’s accomplishments and their vital role in our future as the renowned institution celebrates its 60th anniversary. The Discovery Documentary will screen at 6 p.m. April 21 at the Sarasota Opera House.
Guttenberg will be receiving a Career Achievement Award during the Closing Weekend. Guttenberg has starred in more than 60 films across an array of genres and is known for his roles in “Diner,” “Cocoon,” “The Police Academy” comedies, and “Three Men And A Baby.” Guttenberg costars in “Chasing The Blues” — a comedy-drama about the search for a rare but cursed blues record — screening at the 20th SFF.
Academy Award-nominated actress Virginia Madsen will also receive the Career Achievement Award during the Closing Weekend. Madsen is known for her work in Alexander Payne’s “Sideways,” which garnered her an Oscar nomination, “The Rainmaker,” “Ghosts Of Mississippi,” “Joy,” television’s “Designated Survivor,” and many others. Madsen costars in the drama 1985 — about a young man’s fears of coming out to his family in the early days of the AIDS crisis — which will be shown at the featival.
For more information, go to www.sarasotafilmfestival.com.
Jana Morreale: 941-745-7059, @janamorreale
Comments