New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ trailer features more superheroes than you can shake a stick at

It’s impossible to tell how successful Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” will be based on the latest teaser, but it’s safe to say that the upcoming film is on track to become the most superhero film of all time.
The trailer, released Friday morning, features so much high-end Hollywood talent, the real marvel is that they’re all allowed to be in the same place at the same time.
You want Iron Man? He’s there. You want Rocket Raccoon? He’s definitely there. You want Black Panther and the Dora Milaje? They are so there. You want Doctor Strange? Well, no, probably not. But he’s there anyway!
Friday’s trailer largely focuses on the sheer size of the cast of assembled Avengers, while the threat of Thanos looms large – not unlike how the supervillain has haunted Marvel post-credit sequences for the past six years.
But Thanos and his fabulous infinity stones of destruction appear to be an unstoppable force with no immovable object to stop him. And you know what that means: death.
Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have made no secret that some Avengers will meet their demise in “Infinity War,” and fan theories abound.
Perhaps the best way to enjoy the latest “Infinity War” trailer is to watch and see which of your beloved characters you’re ready to say goodbye to and which ones whose departure would break your heart.
“Infinity War” bows in theaters on April 27. Tickets for presale are available today.
Comments