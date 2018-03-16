New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ trailer features more superheroes than you can shake a stick at

79 Faith Hill apologizes to fans after Tim McGraw collapses on stage Pause

124 How to have a dino-mite time in your T. rex costume

94 Arcadia Rodeo marks 90th year as "Granddaddy of Em All."

100 NBA legend Kobe Bryant: Winning Oscar feels better than any basketball championship

45 Frances McDormand: We are not going back...I think the inclusion rider will have something to do with that

50 Team behind Best Animated Feature winner 'Coco' celebrate win at Governors Ball

14 Drake films music video at Miami Senior High School

52 Carrie Underwood is a picture of politeness during traffic stop

109 Justin Timberlake predicts Super Bowl halftime show with things 'never done before'