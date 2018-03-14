No charges in police shooting that inspired memorial

File -- In this Feb. 9, 2018 file photo, Shania Butman, left, and Amber Redmond clean up a memorial the family built in Canaan, N.H., for Jesse James Champney, who was shot dead by police in December of 2017. The memorial, a mix of crosses and signs calling for justice for Champney, stands in an empty field along a rural highway and leads to the spot where Champney was shot four times by New Hampshire State Trooper Christopher O'Toole. In its report on the shooting, the Attorney General's office said Wednesday, March 14, 2018 that O'Toole shot Champney because he feared for his life and found he was legally justified in using deadly force. Michael Casey, File AP Photo