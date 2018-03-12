Jay-Z and Beyoncé perform on the On The Run Tour in June 2014 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The couple announced a reprise of the tour, called “On the Run II,” which will include stops in Florida during the summer and fall of 2018.
Entertainment

Jay-Z, Beyoncé hit the road together for joint tour with stops in Florida

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

March 12, 2018 03:37 PM

Hip-hop super couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z will hit the road together this summer and fall for a stadium tour that will include a stop in Orlando.

The “On the Run II” tour is playing in 20 cities in the U.S. and will come to Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Aug. 29, according to a report by Spectrum Bay News 9.

The couple kicks off the tour on June 6 in Cardiff, Wales, and will hit 15 cities across the United Kingdom and Europe before making 21 stops in North America.

The duo will also stop at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Aug. 31.

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Monday, March 19.

More information is available on Beyonce's website.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027

