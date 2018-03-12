Paul Simon’s farewell tour to include a stop in Tampa. Here’s when you can get tickets

Legendary songwriter and performer Paul Simon has announced the final leg of his farewell tour, and one of those last stops will be at Tampa’s Amalie Arena.
Simon’s Tampa show is scheduled for 8p.m. on Friday, Sept. 7.
The iconic recording artist has released 13 studio albums, plus five as half of Simon & Garfunkel, and is the recipient of 16 Grammy Awards. In 2003, he received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award for his work in Simon & Garfunkel and has sold more than 100 million records worldwide.
According to Simon, the “Homeward Bound” tour is a culmination of a performing career that began in the early 1960s.
Never miss a local story.
“I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I’d consider bringing my performing career to a natural end,” Simon said in a news release. “Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief. I love making music, my voice is still strong and my band is a tight, extraordinary group of gifted musicians. I think about music constantly. I am very grateful for a fulfilling career and, of course, most of all the audiences who heard something in my music that touched their hearts.”
Tickets for this third and final leg of Simon’s “Homeward Bound - The Farewell Tour” will go on sale beginning Friday, March 16, at 10 a.m.
Go to PaulSimon.com for ticketing information as it becomes available.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
Comments