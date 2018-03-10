Nun involved in lawsuit with Katy Perry over convent dies

In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Katy Perry arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. A nun involved in a lawsuit with Perry over the sale of a convent in Los Angeles died after collapsing during a court appearance. Archbishop Jose H. Gomez says Sister Catherine Rose Holzman died Friday, March 9, 2018. She was 89. Hours before her death, Holzman spoke to KTTV, speaking out against a judge’s ruling that cleared the way for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles to sell a convent in the Los Feliz neighborhood to Perry. Photo by Jordan Strauss