The Latest: Nashville mayor resigns following affair

FILE-In this Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 file photo, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry speaks during a news conference in her office, in Nashville, Tenn. A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. Barry first admitted Jan. 31, 2018, to having an affair with Sgt. Robert Forrest, she said she planned to stay in office. But on Tuesday, March 6 she scheduled a news conference and was expected to announce she's leaving the job. Mark Humphrey, File AP Photo