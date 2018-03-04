Fiorentina captain Astori found dead aged 31 before match

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 17, 2016 filer, Fiorentina's Davide Astori goes for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Fiorentina at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. Fiorentina captain Davide Astori has died, the club has announced. He was 31. Astori was found in the early hours of Sunday morning in his hotel room in Udine, where the team was staying ahead of an Italian league match. Antonio Calanni, File AP Photo