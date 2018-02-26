Hotel video shows rapper’s alleged violent altercation with girlfriend

Louisiana rapper NBA YoungBoy was allegedly caught on surveillance footage brutally attacking his girlfriend in Waycross, Georgia, on Saturday.

The “I Ain’t Hiding” rapper, born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, was taken into custody a few hours later in Tallahassee, where he was traveling on his tour bus to perform at a local nightclub called Moon.

TMZ obtained video of the incident, which shows a man forcibly trying to bring a woman back into a room as she attempts to escape his grasp. At one point during the altercation the woman is on the ground in a semi-fetal position.

Sources at the hotel tell the outlet that a fellow guest heard loud noises and alerted the front desk, which phoned police.

By the time cops arrived, YoungBoy and the woman had left.

After watching the videotape of the hallway as well as their room (which contained blood), a warrant was issued for YoungBoy’s arrest.

His mugshot shows bruises and cuts on the suspect’s forehead. Jania tweeted a video, telling followers that she was fine.

Leon County Sheriff’s Office records show Gaulden was booked into custody as an out-of-state fugitive.

The report says Gaulden fled from justice in Waycross, Georgia, near the Florida state line. A spokesman for the sheriff's office did not immediately respond to inquiries about the charges he faces.

This is not Gaulden’s first issue with law enforcement. In August 2017, the father of one was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault with a firearm. He was originally charged with attempted first-degree murder over his involvement with a drive-by shooting that took place in Baton Rouge in November 2016. The performer’s sentence was suspended and Gaulden was placed on active supervised probation for three years, reports Baton Rouge’s WAFB. Gaulden has a probation review hearing scheduled for May 18, the TV station adds.

As for this most recent incident, a woman whom TMZ identifes as Jania, the girlfriend, but who has the Twitter handle @Alexiachelle, defends YoungBoy on social media, saying they were just rough-housing.

“That’s just us. That’s how we like to play,” she says in a video on Twitter, adding she is not being held against her will.