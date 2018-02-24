FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2012 file photo, Indian actress Sridevi arrives at the Marrakech International Film Festival in Marrakech, at the Marrakech Congress Palace. Sridevi, Bollywood’s leading lady of the 1980s and ‘90s who redefined stardom for actresses in India, has died at age 54. The actress, known by one name, was described as the first female superstar in India’s male-dominated film industry. Her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor speaking to the Indian Express online confirmed she died Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Dubai due to cardiac arrest.
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2012 file photo, Indian actress Sridevi arrives at the Marrakech International Film Festival in Marrakech, at the Marrakech Congress Palace. Sridevi, Bollywood’s leading lady of the 1980s and ‘90s who redefined stardom for actresses in India, has died at age 54. The actress, known by one name, was described as the first female superstar in India’s male-dominated film industry. Her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor speaking to the Indian Express online confirmed she died Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Dubai due to cardiac arrest. Lionel Cironneau, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2012 file photo, Indian actress Sridevi arrives at the Marrakech International Film Festival in Marrakech, at the Marrakech Congress Palace. Sridevi, Bollywood’s leading lady of the 1980s and ‘90s who redefined stardom for actresses in India, has died at age 54. The actress, known by one name, was described as the first female superstar in India’s male-dominated film industry. Her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor speaking to the Indian Express online confirmed she died Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Dubai due to cardiac arrest. Lionel Cironneau, File AP Photo

Entertainment

Sridevi, Bollywood leading lady of '80s and '90s, dies at 54

The Associated Press

February 24, 2018 09:13 PM

NEW DELHI

Sridevi, Bollywood's leading lady of the 1980s and '90s who redefined stardom for actresses in India, has died at age 54.

The actress, known by one name, was described as the first female superstar in India's male-dominated film industry. Her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor speaking to the Indian Express online confirmed she died Saturday in Dubai due to cardiac arrest.

Her most famous films included "Mr. India," in which she played a reporter, and "Chandni," where she played a woman choosing between two loves. She played dual roles of a woman and her daughter in "Lamhe," or "Moments" in 1991.

She stopped acting after her marriage to film producer Boney Kapoor but made a well-received comeback in 2012 with "English Vinglish" about a woman learning English.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Drake films music video at Miami Senior High School

View More Video