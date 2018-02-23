Nanette Fabray, star of stage, screen and TV, dies at 97

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 1955 file photo, actress Nanette Fabray poses as she leaves Mt. Sinai hospital in New York. Fabray, the vivacious, award-winning star of the stage, film and television, has died at age 97. Fabray's son, Dr. Jamie MacDougall, tells The Associated Press his mother died Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, at her home in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif. File AP Photo