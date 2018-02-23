Former NFL player detained by police after Instagram post

FILE - This Aug. 28, 2014, file photo shows San Francisco 49ers' Jonathan Martin on the bench during an NFL football preseason game against the Houston Texans in Houston. A law enforcement official says ex-football player Martin was taken into Los Angeles police custody after a threatening Instagram post that spoke of bullying. The official says Martin was being questioned and was not under arrest. The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. David J. Phillip, File AP Photo