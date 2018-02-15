The Latest: Hundreds at vigil mourn school shooting victims

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:15 Drake films music video at Miami Senior High School Pause 0:53 Carrie Underwood is a picture of politeness during traffic stop 1:50 Justin Timberlake predicts Super Bowl halftime show with things 'never done before' 3:34 ‘Puppy Bowl XIV’ casts a sloth, spotlights rescue pups from hurricane-devastated areas 0:10 Disney park turns into house of horrors after animatronic's head falls off 1:30 Bruno Mars has huge night at Grammys, wins six awards 0:33 Take a look inside late rocker Tom Petty's California home 1:28 Elton John to call it quits after this tour: 'I just never thought that fatherhood could bring me so much joy' 2:25 Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks star in Oscar-nominated 'The Post' 0:46 Manatee Players announces 2018-19 season Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Seventeen people were killed when suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Students said they heard the fire alarm go off and thought it was a drill. "We went outside," said student Manuel Barraza, "I heard gunshots. I thought it was firecrackers. But after I heard the last shot I was like oh, no." Cruz, a 19-year-old former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is in custody. Alexa Ard McClatchy

Seventeen people were killed when suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Students said they heard the fire alarm go off and thought it was a drill. "We went outside," said student Manuel Barraza, "I heard gunshots. I thought it was firecrackers. But after I heard the last shot I was like oh, no." Cruz, a 19-year-old former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is in custody. Alexa Ard McClatchy