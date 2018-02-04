‘Hamilton’ highlights 2018-19 Broadway season at the Straz

More Videos

Carrie Underwood is a picture of politeness during traffic stop 0:53

Carrie Underwood is a picture of politeness during traffic stop

Pause
Justin Timberlake predicts Super Bowl halftime show with things 'never done before' 1:50

Justin Timberlake predicts Super Bowl halftime show with things 'never done before'

‘Puppy Bowl XIV’ casts a sloth, spotlights rescue pups from hurricane-devastated areas 3:34

‘Puppy Bowl XIV’ casts a sloth, spotlights rescue pups from hurricane-devastated areas

Disney park turns into house of horrors after animatronic's head falls off 0:10

Disney park turns into house of horrors after animatronic's head falls off

Bruno Mars has huge night at Grammys, wins six awards 1:30

Bruno Mars has huge night at Grammys, wins six awards

Take a look inside late rocker Tom Petty's California home 0:33

Take a look inside late rocker Tom Petty's California home

Elton John to call it quits after this tour: 'I just never thought that fatherhood could bring me so much joy' 1:28

Elton John to call it quits after this tour: 'I just never thought that fatherhood could bring me so much joy'

Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks star in Oscar-nominated 'The Post' 2:25

Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks star in Oscar-nominated 'The Post'

Manatee Players announces 2018-19 season 0:46

Manatee Players announces 2018-19 season

Bradenton teen has one wish: A prom date with Taylor Swift 2:22

Bradenton teen has one wish: A prom date with Taylor Swift

The smash-hit production of "Hamilton" will come to the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa starting Feb. 12, 2019. It will stay in town for four weeks, until March 10, 2019. Courtesy of Straz Center for the Performing Arts
The smash-hit production of "Hamilton" will come to the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa starting Feb. 12, 2019. It will stay in town for four weeks, until March 10, 2019. Courtesy of Straz Center for the Performing Arts

Entertainment

‘Hamilton’ highlights 2018-19 Broadway season at the Straz

By Marty Clear

mclear@bradenton.com

February 04, 2018 09:26 AM

You still have to wait a whole year to see “Hamilton” in the Bradenton area.

The Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa announced its 2018-19 Broadway season Sunday morning.

“Hamilton” is part of the season lineup – that much had been announced months ago – but it won’t make it to the Straz until Feb. 12, 2019. It will stay in town for four weeks, until March 10.

Even without “Hamilton,” it would be season worth getting enthused about, with some of Broadway’s best and most talked-about recent shows coming to the Straz.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Dear Evan Hansen,” which won the Tony Award fior Best Musical, will be at the Straz April 9-14, 2019, “Come From Away” is set for June 4-9, 2019, and “A Bronx Tale,” co-directed by Robert DeNiro, will run Jan. 20-Feb. 3.

If you have season tickets for the current season, you can renew now. If not, you can sign up to become a 2018-19 season subscriber. But the number of new season subscriptions will be limited. The sooner you sign up, the better your chances.

If you get season tickets, you’ll get to see “Hamilton.” Without a season subscription, you’ll be taking your chances. (Tickets for individual shows will go on sale at a later date.)

Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear

Straz 2018-19 season schedule

For season subscriptions and information, call 813-229-7827 or go tostrazcenter.org.

The Play That Goes Wrong

Oct. 16-21

Hello, Dolly!

Dec. 4-9

Les Miserables

Jan. 15-20, 2019

A Bronx Tale

Jan. 29-Feb. 3, 2019

Hamilton

Feb. 12-March 10, 2019

Dear Evan Hansen

April 9-14, 2019

Anastasia

May 7-12, 2019

Come From Away

June 4-9, 2019

For tickets and information, call 813-229-7827 or go to strazcenter.org.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Carrie Underwood is a picture of politeness during traffic stop 0:53

Carrie Underwood is a picture of politeness during traffic stop

Pause
Justin Timberlake predicts Super Bowl halftime show with things 'never done before' 1:50

Justin Timberlake predicts Super Bowl halftime show with things 'never done before'

‘Puppy Bowl XIV’ casts a sloth, spotlights rescue pups from hurricane-devastated areas 3:34

‘Puppy Bowl XIV’ casts a sloth, spotlights rescue pups from hurricane-devastated areas

Disney park turns into house of horrors after animatronic's head falls off 0:10

Disney park turns into house of horrors after animatronic's head falls off

Bruno Mars has huge night at Grammys, wins six awards 1:30

Bruno Mars has huge night at Grammys, wins six awards

Take a look inside late rocker Tom Petty's California home 0:33

Take a look inside late rocker Tom Petty's California home

Elton John to call it quits after this tour: 'I just never thought that fatherhood could bring me so much joy' 1:28

Elton John to call it quits after this tour: 'I just never thought that fatherhood could bring me so much joy'

Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks star in Oscar-nominated 'The Post' 2:25

Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks star in Oscar-nominated 'The Post'

Manatee Players announces 2018-19 season 0:46

Manatee Players announces 2018-19 season

Bradenton teen has one wish: A prom date with Taylor Swift 2:22

Bradenton teen has one wish: A prom date with Taylor Swift

Carrie Underwood is a picture of politeness during traffic stop

View More Video