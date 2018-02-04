‘Hamilton’ highlights 2018-19 Broadway season at the Straz

You still have to wait a whole year to see “Hamilton” in the Bradenton area.
The Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa announced its 2018-19 Broadway season Sunday morning.
“Hamilton” is part of the season lineup – that much had been announced months ago – but it won’t make it to the Straz until Feb. 12, 2019. It will stay in town for four weeks, until March 10.
Even without “Hamilton,” it would be season worth getting enthused about, with some of Broadway’s best and most talked-about recent shows coming to the Straz.
“Dear Evan Hansen,” which won the Tony Award fior Best Musical, will be at the Straz April 9-14, 2019, “Come From Away” is set for June 4-9, 2019, and “A Bronx Tale,” co-directed by Robert DeNiro, will run Jan. 20-Feb. 3.
If you have season tickets for the current season, you can renew now. If not, you can sign up to become a 2018-19 season subscriber. But the number of new season subscriptions will be limited. The sooner you sign up, the better your chances.
If you get season tickets, you’ll get to see “Hamilton.” Without a season subscription, you’ll be taking your chances. (Tickets for individual shows will go on sale at a later date.)
Straz 2018-19 season schedule
The Play That Goes Wrong
Oct. 16-21
Hello, Dolly!
Dec. 4-9
Les Miserables
Jan. 15-20, 2019
A Bronx Tale
Jan. 29-Feb. 3, 2019
Hamilton
Feb. 12-March 10, 2019
Dear Evan Hansen
April 9-14, 2019
Anastasia
May 7-12, 2019
Come From Away
June 4-9, 2019
For tickets and information, call 813-229-7827 or go to strazcenter.org.
