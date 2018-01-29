Rousey shifts to wrestling with surprise Royal Rumble cameo

FILE - This July 15, 2015, file photo shows mixed martial arts fighter Ronda Rousey working out at Glendale Fighting Club in Glendale, Calif. The former UFC champion Rousey could soon make the move to WWE. She’s met with WWE executives and has seemed excited about the possibility of becoming a wrestler. Rousey may not debut at one of WWE’s signature events this weekend in Philadelphia because she’s filming a movie in Colombia. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo