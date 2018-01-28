Jay-Z, Beyoncé celebrate NY Grammy weekend atop Trade Center

FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2017 file photo, Jay-Z performs on the 4:44 Tour at Barclays Center in New York. Jay-Z is on top of the music world this weekend as the leading Grammy nominee. So it was fitting that he held his annual Roc Nation brunch, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, on the top of New York City's World Trade Center. Photo by Scott Roth