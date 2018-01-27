Lawsuit: Rapper Nelly sexually assaulted 2 women in UK

FILE- In this March 13, 2015 file photo, rapper Nelly approaches the stage for a concert in Irbil, northern Iraq. A woman who alleges the rapper Nelly raped her on his tour bus after a performance in Seattle says he sexually assaulted two other women in England. Attorney Scott Rosenblum said Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 in an email that the allegations are “completely fabricated” and the lawsuit is a “money grab.” The amended complaint filed Jan. 22 in a Seattle court does not list the women by name. Seivan M. Salim, File AP Photo