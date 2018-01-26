Here’s how to binge watch the movies nominated for best picture at the Oscars. And at a big discount

More Videos 2:22 Bradenton teen has one wish: A prom date with Taylor Swift Pause 0:49 Super fan of We The Kings lines up 12 hours before Palmetto show 0:46 Manatee Players announces 2018-19 season 0:41 Cops pick up alleged lottery scammer 3:30 What does the competition for Amazon's HQ2 look like? 1:27 A sneak peek at Your Treasure House in DeSoto Square mall 1:12 A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 1:00 Sheriff's office releases video of assault prior to deputy-involved shooting 3:41 Meet the student speakers from Thursday’s Take Stock In Children of Manatee Leadership Breakfast 3:51 Take a sneak peek at the area’s newest supermarket Video Link copy Embed Code copy

"The Post" is a drama about the unlikely partnership between The Washington Post’s Katharine Graham (Meryl Streep), the first female publisher of a major American newspaper, and editor Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks), as they race to catch up with The New York Times to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets that spanned three decades and four U.S. Presidents. The two must overcome their differences as they risk their careers – and their very freedom – to help bring long-buried truths to light.

