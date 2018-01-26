Here’s how to binge watch the movies nominated for best picture at the Oscars. And at a big discount

Want to see all nine Best Picture Oscar nominees before the awards show? Regal Entertainment Group is giving customers a chance at a discount price.
Regal movie theaters announced this week the Regal Best Picture Film Festival, where patrons can see all the best picture nominees between Feb. 23 and March 4 — when the Oscars will be handed out — for $35. It’s a sort of binge-watching event for movies.
The festival is only being held at participating Regal Cinemas - which does not include the Bradenton location. However, the Sarasota theater, Regal Hollywood Stadium 20, 1993 Main Street, Sarasota, and the Tampa theater, Regal Citrus Park Stadium, 7999 Citrus Park Town Center Mall, Tampa are listed as participants in the festival.
Show times, ticket information and a full list of participating theaters can be found on Regal’s website. Passes for the festival are on sale now at $35 each.
For reference, tickets to see “The Post” at the Sarasota theater on Friday night are $6.42 each. At that price, it would cost one person nearly $58 to see all nine movies separately.
The nine movies nominated for Best Picture and included in the festival are: “Call Me by Your Name” (R), “Darkest Hour” (PG-13), “Dunkirk” (R) “Get Out” (R), “Lady Bird” (R), “Phantom Thread” (R), “The Post” (PG-13), “The Shape of Water” (R), and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (R).
“As we continue to look for innovations to the movie-going experience at our theatres, the Regal Best Picture Film Festival gives moviegoers the opportunity to see all 9 nominated films back on the big screen,” said Ken Thewes, Chief Marketing Officer at Regal. “These films are the best of 2017 and with the Festival Pass, moviegoers can make sure they see all nominated movies prior to the start of the awards show.”
