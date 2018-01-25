Mila Kunis to be honored with parade, roast at Harvard

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2017 file photo, Mila Kunis arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "A Bad Moms Christmas." Kunis has been named Woman of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals. She’ll be honored Jan. 25 with a parade through Cambridge followed by a roast at which she will receive her pudding pot. Some students at Harvard University are urging the 223-year-old Hasty Pudding theater troupe to stop excluding women from the cast of its annual big-budget burlesque show. Some critics are also calling on Kunis to reconsider her invitation to accept the group's Woman of the Year Award on Thursday. Photo by Jordan Strauss