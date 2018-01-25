FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2017 file photo, Mila Kunis arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "A Bad Moms Christmas." Kunis has been named Woman of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals. She’ll be honored Jan. 25 with a parade through Cambridge followed by a roast at which she will receive her pudding pot. Some students at Harvard University are urging the 223-year-old Hasty Pudding theater troupe to stop excluding women from the cast of its annual big-budget burlesque show. Some critics are also calling on Kunis to reconsider her invitation to accept the group's Woman of the Year Award on Thursday.
Entertainment

Mila Kunis to be honored with parade, roast at Harvard

The Associated Press

January 25, 2018 12:04 AM

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Mila Kunis is being honored with a parade and roast at Harvard University.

The "That '70s Show" actress is being honored Thursday as Woman of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals. The group calls Kunis one of Hollywood's "most sought after, vivacious, and engaging actresses."

The Ukraine-born actress earned a Golden Globe nomination for her role in 2010's "Black Swan." She also starred in "Bad Moms" and is the voice of Meg Griffin on "Family Guy."

Hasty Pudding is the nation's oldest collegiate theatrical organization. It's been naming a Woman of the Year since 1951 but in recent years it's come under fire for excluding women from performing in its annual shows.

Some critics want Kunis to reconsider her invitation over the casting policy, but she hasn't commented.

